Published 16:53 IST, November 9th 2024
Netaji Kin Writes to PM to Bring His 'Remains' India Before Jan 23 Next Year
Netaji's kin writes PM to bring the great freedom fighter's 'remains' from Japan's Renoki temple to India before his birth anniversary on January 23 next year.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Netaji kin writes letter to PM to bring his 'remains' to India | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:53 IST, November 9th 2024