Never Seen Pictures Clinching Proof Of Pak Army Weapons Used By Terrorists Against India

Never Seen Pictures Clinching Proof Of Pak Amy Weapons Used By Terrorists Against India | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, a dossier containing never-before-seen pictures has provided irrefutable evidence of Pakistan Army weapons being used by terrorists against India. The comprehensive dossier, accessed by Republic Media Network, sheds light on the extent of Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorist activities in the region. The undeniable evidence has provided concrete proof of the direct involvement of the Pakistani Army in arming and equipping terrorists operating against India.

The dossier includes 15 previously unseen pictures that show the use of Pakistan Army weapons by terrorists. These images serve as unquestionable proof of the Pakistan Army's and ISI's role in training and equipping terrorists. The pictures in the dossier show various types of weapons and equipment used by terrorists, which have been traced back to the Pakistan Army. Not only this, the visual evidence is also supported by other documentation, painting a clear picture of Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Despite repeated assertions of non-involvement, the recovered evidence by Indian security forces directly links the Pakistani Army establishment to the supply of arms, ammunition, and other logistical support to terrorist outfits.

The Indian government has long accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups, and this evidence provides solid proof to back up these claims. Not only India, several countries across the world have been critical of Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism, and the latest revelation is likely to completely expose the Pakistani government on terrorism.

The experts argued that the use of Pakistan Army weapons by terrorists is a serious concern and the world needs to address it. Based on the given evidence, it is clear that Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism needs to be scrutinised.

What’s In The Dossier?

The dossier meticulously documents instances of Pakistani terrorists being neutralised by Indian security forces in the last 1 year, along with the recovery of Pakistani-issued identity cards and a cache of weapons and supplies bearing Pakistani markings. These findings served as undeniable proof of the deep-rooted nexus between the Pakistani Army and the terrorist groups operating against India.

The recovered materials not only include standard-issue firearms but also specialised equipment, further indicating the level of coordination involved in Pakistan's support for these terrorist operations.

The explosive evidence is expected to be presented to international forums, including the United Nations (UN), to build a strong case for sanctions and other punitive measures. India’s focus will be on compelling Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure and to cease all forms of support for terrorist groups.

The detailed documentation of each incident, complete with photographic evidence and recovered materials, provides an unquestionable account of Pakistan's ill intentions of spreading terror.

Detailed Findings Of Pakistan's Terror Network

According to reports, the year 2024 witnessed a series of intense clashes along the Line of Control (LoC) and within the hinterland, resulting in the elimination of numerous Pakistani terrorists. The data shows that at least 20 Pakistani terrorists were killed along the LoC across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

These sectors included Machhal, where 3 terrorists were killed, Keran, where 7 were killed, Tangdhar, where 1 terrorist was killed, Uri, where 3 were neutralised, Rampur, KG and Naushera, where 2 each were eliminated.

Furthermore, Indian security forces successfully neutralised 23 Pakistani terrorists in the hinterland during operations in several districts. These operations took place in Kupwara, resulting in 2 eliminations, Baramulla, where 7 terrorists were killed, Bandipora, Ramban and Srinagar, where 1 terrorist each was killed, Doda, Jammu and Udhampur, where 3 each were killed, and Kathua, with 5 eliminations.

Major Encounters and Recoveries

Last year on June 22, a Pakistani terrorist named Md Rafiq, was killed in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. During the search, his Pakistani identity card was recovered, alongside Pakistani weapons and currency notes, providing direct evidence of his Pakistani origin and involvement in terrorist activities.

Similarly, on July 14, 2024, another Pakistani terrorist Nazakat Ali, residing in Muzaffarabad, was neutralised in the Keran sector of Kupwara district. His Pakistani identity card and a cache of Pakistani weapons were recovered from the site.

The Keran sector of Kupwara district was again the site of a big encounter on July 18, where a Pakistani terrorist named Ghulam Sabir alias Naseer Ahmed, was killed. In this operation, an AK-47 and a Steyr Augustine rifle, a weapon used by Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) Commandos, were recovered, indicating a direct link to the Pakistani military.

Further investigations revealed the connection between Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and the Pakistani SSG. It was established that SSG officer Umar Farooq Sultan maintained close ties with HM terrorist Numan Ziaullah, a resident of Abbottabad. He was eventually eliminated in the Machil sector of Kupwara on July 26 last year.

Later, another terrorist Zaheer Ahmed Abbasi, a resident of PoK, was killed in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on August 28. Abbasi's case is particularly noteworthy as he was a convicted criminal, sentenced to death and imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Central Jail, for the murder of a bank security guard.

Investigations revealed that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan had indoctrinated and convinced him to infiltrate into India to carry out terrorist acts.

Further, additional operations led to the killing of Mushtaq Ah Malik, and a huge cache of war materials was recovered. The residential details of Mushtaq were also obtained, providing further evidence of his origin in Pakistan.

The identities and affiliations of other slain terrorists were also revealed.

Sanan Zafar alias M Zubair, a resident of Mirpur, was killed in Baramulla district, on April 25. His funeral prayers were held at Government Boys Secondary School located in Mirpur’s Kalyal Shar, which is in PoK.

Abdul Wahab, another resident of Mirpur, was killed, and his funeral prayers were organised in PoK’s Rawalkot, on May 3.

In a separate incident, Rehan Ali from Rawalkot, one of the two Kashmir Tigers (JEM) terrorists, was killed in an encounter in Kathua on June 12 last year. Further operations led to the elimination of commanders Abu Umar Md Fazal Saleem and Abu Qasim Usman in Baramulla district. Abu Turab Mohsin, a resident of Kotli in PoK, was killed in Kupwara, on April 24.

Clinching Evidence of Pakistani Army Involvement

According to officials, beyond the identity cards and personal details of the slain terrorists, concrete evidence of Pakistani Army involvement was unearthed. Hand-held radio sets manufactured by MEI, a known supplier to the Pakistan Army, were found on the killed Pakistani terrorists. Additionally, surgical gauze, injections, bandages, and other medical supplies bearing ‘Made in Pakistan’ markings were recovered from the terrorists.

Furthermore, geo-tagged photos of the funeral in absentia for Abdul Wahab, held at Khai Gala in Rawalkot, provide further corroboration of the Pakistani connection to these terrorist activities.