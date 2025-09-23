New 91-Km All-Weather Road Boosts India’s Military Might Along LAC in Eastern Ladakh | Image: X

September 23: Indian Army on Tuesday inaugurated a 91-kilometer all-weather road connecting Hanle to Chumar in eastern Ladakh, significantly enhancing India’s defense capabilities and regional development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

“A 91 km road connecting Hanle to the border village of Chumar constructed by Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation has been opened for the public in Ladakh,” the Army said on its official X handle.

Traversing extreme altitudes between 14,500 and 17,200 feet, including the formidable Salsa La Pass, the strategic road is a game-changer for both military operations and civilian life in one of India’s most remote regions.

Hanle-Chumar road is a vital asset for the Indian Army, providing year-round connectivity to remote military outposts along the LAC.

Previously, these forward positions were often cut off during the harsh Himalayan winters, posing logistical challenges for troops stationed in eastern Ladakh. The new road ensures uninterrupted access, enabling rapid deployment of personnel, heavy equipment, and critical supplies.

““This road is a force multiplier,” said a defense expert, who wished to remain anonymous. “It enables swift mobilization of infantry, artillery, and logistics, reducing response times to potential threats and strengthening our defensive posture,” The route’s high-altitude alignment facilitates the movement of advanced weaponry, including missile systems and armored vehicles, to forward posts, enhancing the Army’s deterrence capabilities against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The infrastructure is particularly significant in the context of heightened India-China border tensions since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The road allows the Army to maintain sustained patrols, surveillance operations, and greater control over contested areas. It also ensures timely delivery of food, fuel, and medical supplies, boosting troop morale and operational efficiency in one of the world’s most challenging terrains.

Hanle-Chumar road further reinforces India’s strategic posture along the LAC at a time of strained relations with China.

“This infrastructure not only enhances military logistics but also asserts India’s resolve in the face of China’s growing assertiveness,” the defense expert said while he added, “The road’s completion is seen as a critical step in addressing logistical challenges exposed during the 2020 standoff, ensuring the Army is better prepared to respond to any future contingencies.

Beyond its military significance, the Hanle-Chumar road is set to transform Ladakh’s remote border areas by fostering tourism and economic development.

Meanwhile, the route connects key attractions such as the Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri, making these destinations more accessible to tourists and locals alike.

The improved connectivity is expected to boost the local economy by creating jobs and integrating isolated communities into the region’s socio-economic fabric.