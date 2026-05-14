'Will Make Kerala the Number One State in India': New Chief Minister VD Satheesan Vows 'New Era' for Keralam | Exclusive

Thiruvananthapuram: In his first major media interaction after being named Kerala's new Chief Minister, senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan pledged to usher in a transformative phase for the state, marking a decisive shift from the decade-long Left rule. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Satheesan, who led the United Democratic Front (UDF) to a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, outlined his vision for governance focused on development, retaining talent, and inclusive progress.

Satheesan, a six-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district and former Leader of Opposition, expressed strong confidence in delivering on the people's mandate.

"We will create a new era for Kerala," he said, emphasizing a people-centric approach to address long-standing issues like governance, corruption, and economic opportunities.

"We will make Kerala the number one state in India," he shared his ambitious plan.

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"We are going through a vulnerable situation. Our fiscal situation is very pathetic...But we have a future plan. We have dream projects like coastal shipping, aviation projects, projects in the agriculture sector. We have an innovative approach. We will offer good governance to the people of Kerala without corruption," he said.

Key Highlights from the Interview:

In the interview, Satheesan vowed to usher in a new era of governance, tackling brain drain and driving development.

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He highlighted the UDF's commitment to transparent and efficient administration, promising to rebuild trust eroded under the previous regime. The new Chief Minister announced plans to implement concrete steps to prevent the exodus of young talent from the state, focusing on job creation, education reforms, and industry-friendly policies. He also stressed the need for modernizing key sectors while ensuring social justice and alliance harmony within the UDF, including strong support from partners like the IUML.

A cadre-favourite leader with a background in law and social work, Satheesan rose through student politics and has been a consistent winner from Paravur since 2001. His elevation comes after intense internal deliberations, with party workers and allies backing him as the face of change.