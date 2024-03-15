Advertisement

PM Modi In Kashmir Valley: In the annals of India’s political history, Jammu and Kashmir have long been a focal point of contention and complexity. For decades, it grappled with insurgency, separatism and geopolitical tensions, leaving its people trapped in a cycle of unrest and underdevelopment. However, the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed a massive transformation in Kashmir, marked by significant shifts in governance, security, development and social dynamics.

At the heart of PM Modi’s approach to Kashmir lies a commitment to holistic progress, peace and integration. His administration’s multifaceted strategy has addressed various facets of the J&K challenges, heralding a new era of hope and opportunity for its inhabitants.

1. Zero Tolerance To Terror

One of the most remarkable achievements of the Modi government in Kashmir has been the ‘restoration of law and order’.

Modi’s mantra of ‘establishing’ and not ‘buying’ peace has paid in a big way. The crackdown on terror financing significantly reduced stone-pelting incidents to zero. Stringent policing and NIA probes targeted key instigators. The establishment of the Terror Monitoring Group enhanced coordinated efforts against terror finance networks. Additionally, banning organizations like Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKLF, JeI and other outfits has helped curb terrorism and bolster national security by disrupting their anti-national activities.

2. Improved Law & Order

The effective joint anti-terror operations have significantly reduced violence, besides ending the frequent strikes and hartals that were called by separatists. As already mentioned, stone pelting was almost an everyday practice in Kashmir’s towns and other areas but now, given the sustained efforts of the security forces and people-friendly policies of the administration, the children who were earlier seen on streets are in schools and colleges. Areas where Pakistani flags once flew high now proudly display the Indian tricolour.

3. Education Reforms

Another transformation is the reformation of educational institutions by the Modi government. Now, the national anthem is sung with pride in every school, college and university with students standing in honour and singing it loudly.

The Modi-led government has been successful in cleansing the administration of the black sheep. It is worthwhile to mention here that people with separatist ideology had, over the decades, managed to get jobs in government sectors and while being in the government were indulging in anti-national activities.

Such government employees, including teachers, were dismissed from their services, sending a strong message that terrorism and separatism will not be tolerated on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.

4. End To Strike & Hartals

Previously, whenever a central minister visited Kashmir, groups like Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKLF, JKDFP, and other separatist outfits would call for strikes, displaying black flags in protest. Now, scores of ministers are visiting every year without encountering any strike calls instead people have been welcoming them with enthusiasm.

5. Revoke Article 370

In 2019, in a historic move, the Modi government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the government established a novel democratic institution known as the District Development Council in each of the region's 20 districts. This marked the first electoral event of its kind since the significant constitutional change.

In May 2022, the Modi-led government made another move by finalizing the electoral boundaries in Jammu and Kashmir through the Delimitation Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

6. Marching To A Better Economy

Modi's emphasis on economic development in Kashmir is evident through a range of initiatives aimed at bolstering various sectors such as industries, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, and education. These efforts include support programs for start-ups and government schemes that are gaining traction among the youth. The agricultural sector is witnessing a resurgence, thanks to comprehensive development initiatives and programs aimed at the holistic development of towns and Panchayats.

7. Improved Health Infra

Previously, Kashmir was limited to one tertiary care hospital, SKIMS Soura. However, progress has since been significant, with the ongoing construction of an AIIMS facility in Awantipora, situated in south Kashmir. This troubled area stands to gain from enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, initiatives for the establishment of IIT and IIM institutions are progressing, offering a promising educational future for the J&K.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 20, 2024

8. Connectivity Boost

Plans are in motion to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari via railway services, while progress on the Zoji tunnel, linking Kashmir with Ladakh in winter, continues.

Zojila Tunnel to link Kashmir with Ladakh

The Union government's recent announcement to construct the Shopian bypass road in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked optimism among locals, particularly those involved in the horticulture sector. The strategic infrastructure project, linking Shopian with Pulwama and Kulgam, holds significant promise for revolutionizing the transportation sector.

With a focus on easing traffic congestion and facilitating the swift movement of produce, especially apples, the bypass is going to address longstanding challenges faced by growers. Backed by a substantial allocation of Rs 224.44 crore from the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, the initiative emphasizes the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic development in J&K.

Chenab Railway Bridge, Jammu & Kashmir

9. Film Industry Returns To Kashmir

After a decade's absence, Bollywood has made a return to Kashmir, with numerous films being shot in the valley. Notably, several big banner productions have chosen Kashmir as their filming location, reflecting the renewed interest in the area's scenic beauty and cultural richness. This resurgence can be attributed in part to the government's implementation of special schemes for film crews, including the adoption of a streamlined approval process akin to the successful Gujarat model of single window clearance system.

Nightlife in Kashmir has been revitalized after decades, with businesses now open until late at night. Cinemas have made a comeback to the Kashmir Valley after a hiatus of three decades. Presently, cinemas can be found in every district, and Bollywood movies are released simultaneously, akin to any other state in the country.

10. Tourism Boost

In recent years, Kashmir has witnessed a surge in foreign tourist arrivals, setting new records. Following the G20 summit, Kashmir's safety for tourists' gained international recognition. While Kashmir has emerged as the most attractive tourist spot for domestic tourists, foreign tourists too have started visiting this place in good numbers.

In August 2023, the visit to Kashmir by Miss World Karolina Bielawska, accompanied by Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, captured international attention. Their visit not only showcased the region's local handicrafts and art but also altered perceptions about Kashmir's security scenario.