New Delhi: Fire Erupts in Two Buses Parked in Dwarka's School | WATCH
New Delhi: Massive fire erupted in two buses parked at a school in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday, said Delhi Fire Service official.
According to the DFS, a call related a fire in two school buses parked at R.D. Rajpal Public School in Dwarka's Sector 9 was received at 2.53 p.m. and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.
No casualties or injuries were operated so far.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is underway, a senior DFS official said.
This is a developing story. Further details were awaited.
