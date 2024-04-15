New Delhi: Fire Erupts in Two Buses Parked in Dwarka's School | WATCH | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Massive fire erupted in two buses parked at a school in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday, said Delhi Fire Service official.

According to the DFS, a call related a fire in two school buses parked at R.D. Rajpal Public School in Dwarka's Sector 9 was received at 2.53 p.m. and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi: A private school's bus caught fire while it was parked in the premises, in Dwarka. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited.



(Source: Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/TA77kLJrW3 — ANI (@ANI)

No casualties or injuries were operated so far.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is underway, a senior DFS official said.

This is a developing story. Further details were awaited.

