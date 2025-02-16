New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Full List of Cancelled & Rescheduled Trains

New Delhi: At least 18 people, including women and children, lost their lives in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Several others were injured as thousands of passengers, most of them traveling to Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh, crowded platforms 14 and 15, leading to a chaotic situation.

In response, the Railways on Sunday announced the cancellation of nine trains, with seven of them bound for Prayagraj. Additionally, the schedule of several other trains has been altered.

List of Cancelled Trains

The following trains scheduled for February 16, 2025, have been cancelled:

54213/54214 (JNU-PFM-JNU)

54254/54253 (LKO-PFM-LKO)

54375/54376 (PFM-JNU-PFM)

14102/14101 (CNB-PFM/PRG-CNB)

04254 (AY-PFM)

04205 (AY-PFM)

04118 (AYC-PRYJ)

TRAIN NO-14102 (CNB-PYGS)

TRAIN 64567 (BSC-TKJ)

12367 Bhagalpur – New Delhi Vikramshila Express (journey commencing on 16.02.2025)

12368 New Delhi - Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express (journey commencing on 16.02.2025)

List of Rescheduled Trains

Train 14210 (LKO-PYGS) rescheduled by 255 minutes (4 hours, 15 minutes), departing at 10:30 AM

12314 New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Express (Feb 16 & 17) delayed by 2 hours

12314 New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Express (Feb 16 & 17) delayed by 2 hours

22308 Bikaner-Howrah Superfast Express (Feb 16) delayed by 4 hours

12316 Udaipur – Kolkata Ananaya Express (Feb 17) delayed by 4 hours

Railways Announces Ex-Gratia Compensation

The Railways has announced financial assistance for the victims of the stampede:

Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased

Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured

Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries

What Led To Stampede

While investigations are ongoing, some sources indicate that delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets per hour may have led to overcrowding. Others suggest that a wrong platform announcement may have caused confusion, leading to the fatal rush.