New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Government Investigates Possible 'Fake News' Connection

New Delhi: The deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which claimed 18 lives, including that of children, has also ignited suspicion of a big conspiracy. The incident, which left several injured, is claimed to be a result of “fake news”. Day after the incident on Saturday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the Ministry of Railways is investigating whether "fake news" played a role in triggering the incident.

Expressing suspicion over the things that unfolded after the incident, Union Minister Majumdar also expressed deep sorrow and assured that the government is taking the matter seriously. "This is a heartbreaking incident, and we are all deeply saddened. The Railway Ministry is conducting a thorough investigation to determine if misinformation or a conspiracy led to this tragedy," he said.

The Indian Railways has set up a two-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede. The panel includes Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). The inquiry committee has initiated a high-level probe and ordered the collection of CCTV footage from the station to analyse the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties, including Congress, have held the central government responsible for the mishap, blaming mismanagement and negligence. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised the government's handling of railway safety.

An official stated that the authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the root cause of the stampede and identify lapses in crowd management. The findings of the probe will determine any further actions to improve railway safety measures.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced financial assistance for those affected by the incident. According to the officials: