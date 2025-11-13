Delhi Red Fort Terror Attack: DNA Matched! J&K Doctor Umar Nabi Was Driving Explosive-Laden i20

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police said overnight that DNA test results have confirmed the identity of the Red Fort blast attacker as Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir. His DNA sample matched with his mother’s, ending days of uncertainty over the bomber’s identity.

Investigators said Dr Umar’s leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator after the blast, indicating that he was driving the car when it exploded. His remains were collected from the mangled white Hyundai i20 and sent for forensic testing.

Deadly Blast Shakes Old Delhi

The November 10 explosion outside the historic Red Fort killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, sending shockwaves through one of Delhi’s busiest areas. The force of the blast shattered shopfronts and caused panic across Old Delhi.

Officials said Dr Umar had purchased the i20 used in the blast just 11 days before the explosion. DNA samples collected from his family in Pulwama, Kashmir, were later matched with the remains recovered from the car.

NIA Takes Over Investigation with Terror Angle

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) flagged possible terror links. A senior official told Republic, “A dedicated team is conducting a coordinated probe to trace the wider network and motive behind the explosion.”

