New Delhi Station Stampede: Congress Begins Political Blame Game

New Delhi: A deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night following an unprecedented rush for Maha Kumbh claimed lives of 18 people including several women and children. In a typical fashion, the Indian National Congress has begun a political blame game, holding the Centre and Ministry of Railways responsible for the tragedy, accusing them of ‘concealing the truth’.

NDLS Stampede: Congress Begins Political Blame Game

Several top leaders of the Congress, including the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have condoled the deaths of passengers in the New Delhi Railway Station Stampede and have also begun a political blame game by holding the Centre responsible. While Mallikarjun Kharge has blamed the BJP government for concealing the truth, Rahul Gandhi has called out the Centre and the Railway Ministry for their failure and insensitivity.

‘Attempt by Modi Govt to Hide Truth is Extremely Shameful and Condemnable’: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) accused 'Narendra Modi govt of hiding the truth’ and said, “The news of many people dying in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. The videos coming from the station are extremely heartbreaking. The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth in the case of deaths at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely shameful and condemnable. We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The injured should be provided with immediate medical treatment.”

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of Being Insensitive, Calls Out Railways on Its Failures

Apart from Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi has also shared a social media post, condoling the deaths of the passengers who lost their lives in the Delhi Stampede; he has also blamed the Centre and the Railways for being insensitive.

Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also emphasized the need for better arrangements to handle the massive crowd, which could have prevented the unfortunate incident. "The stampede incident at New Delhi station is sad. Due to the huge event of Kumbh, better arrangements should have been made at New Delhi station. About a dozen people are reported to be injured. Somehow, people were taken on a parcel cart and admitted to the hospital. Hope everyone reaches their destination safely," he wrote on X.

The stampede caused at the New Delhi Railway Station at around 10 pm on Saturday has claimed 18 lives so far and the death toll is expected to rise further. The passengers who have lost their lives include 14 women and four children. Several others have been seriously injured and were taken to the LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased and those who have been injured in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation, those who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.