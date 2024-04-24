Updated April 24th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

New Delhi: Two Dead in Massive Collision Between Bus and Bike in Dwarka

In a heart-wrenching incident, a massive collision took place between a bike and bus in the Jafarpur Kalan police station area of Dwarka district.

New Delhi: Two Dead in Massive Collision Between Bus and Bike in Dwarka
As soon as the collision took place, the rider and the pillion rider were thrown on the road and died on the spot. 

In the CCTV footage, a DTC buss is seen coming from one side and two youths riding a bike are seen coming from the opposite side.

The tragic road accident occurred on Monday (April 22) around 3:40 pm.

The police had registered a case against the bus driver and arrested him. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published April 24th, 2024 at 16:15 IST