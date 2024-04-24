New Delhi: Two Dead in Massive Collision Between Bus and Bike in Dwarka | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a massive collision took place between a bike and bus in the Jafarpur Kalan police station area of Dwarka district.

As soon as the collision took place, the rider and the pillion rider were thrown on the road and died on the spot.

Advertisement

In a heart-wrenching incident, a massive collision took place between a bike and bus in the Jafarpur Kalan police station area of Dwarka district, which led to death of two people. #dwrakaaccident #busbikecollision pic.twitter.com/LLfcnb2g8w — Republic (@republic)

In the CCTV footage, a DTC buss is seen coming from one side and two youths riding a bike are seen coming from the opposite side.

The tragic road accident occurred on Monday (April 22) around 3:40 pm.

Advertisement

The police had registered a case against the bus driver and arrested him.