New Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari Takes Charge, Vows To Make A Drug-Free State

Shimla: Senior IPS Officer Ashok Tewari has assumed additional charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh. IPS Ashok Tewari's appointment came up at a time when the state is grappling with various challenges, including the menace of drugs. The new DGP has stressed that aligning the functioning of the state police with the vision of the Chief Minister will be his top priority.

IPS Tewari's vision of making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free zone is in line with the directives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has been vocal about his commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the state. The DGP has urged officers and personnel of the Himachal Pradesh Police to work with utmost honesty, dedication, and team spirit in realising this vision.

The new DGP has also explained the importance of adopting a humane and courteous working style that encourages citizens to engage with the police without fear. His approach is expected to improve police-public relations and build trust in the police force. The new DGP's commitment to upholding and strengthening the image of the Himachal Pradesh Police as a disciplined and service-oriented force is commendable.

Cabinet Decisions Aimed At Enhancing Governance

The Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken several key decisions aimed at enhancing governance, environmental sustainability, and public welfare. One of the key decisions is to fill 700 posts of Home Guard Volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to regularise the services of 203 Panchayat Secretaries (Zila Parishad cadre) who had completed two years of contract services as of March 31, 2025.

The Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy by withdrawing the mandatory requirement of a one-year field posting prior to eligibility for Senior Residency at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. The decision has been taken in line with the policy followed at AIIMS in Chamiyana. The amendment was aimed at streamlining the selection process, ensuring fairness, and bringing coherence between the implementation of the Resident Doctor Policy and the PG/SS Policy.