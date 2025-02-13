New Income Tax Bill 2025 To Be Tabled in Parliament Today, Here's All You Need to Know | Image: x

New Delhi: After announcing big relaxation in tax to middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, in Parliament during the Budget session on Thursday. The proposed legislation follows the government’s push for tax reforms, including major relaxations for the middle class. The bill is expected to streamline existing provisions and simplify compliance for taxpayers.

Revised Income Tax Bill Set for Parliament Debate in Budget Session

Government sources indicate that the bill is likely to be referred to a Select Committee for further examination. Sitharaman had previously hinted at extensive parliamentary discussions before finalising the changes. “The process is that the committee gives its recommendations, it comes back, and then the government, through the Cabinet, takes a call whether these amendments are to be taken in,” said Finance Minister.

The Union Cabinet cleared the bill last week, reinforcing the government’s commitment to overhauling the Income-tax Act, 1961. This move aligns with the promise made in the July 2024 Budget, which proposed a comprehensive review of tax laws to make them concise, lucid, and less prone to disputes.

What to Expect

One of the major changes in the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, is the introduction of the ‘tax year’—a measure aimed at addressing confusion around the existing assessment year and financial year. Many taxpayers struggle with the difference between these terms while filing returns, and the new framework aims to simplify this process. However, the financial year will remain unchanged, continuing from April 1 to March 31 as per existing practice.

Additionally, several sections of the tax code may be revised. Currently, Section 139 governs income tax return filing, while the new tax regime operates under Section 115BAC. The bill is expected to modify or replace these provisions to enhance clarity and efficiency.