New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released visuals of the Sun captured by the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument aboard Aditya L1. Launched on September 2 by the ISRO, Aditya L1 is India's first space based observatory to study the Sun.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields.

Here's the latest video of Sun captured by SUIT payload on-board #AdityaL1. pic.twitter.com/5KCSjus69G — ISRO InSight (@ISROSight)

Earlier this week, ISRO's Aditya L1 solar mission successfully recorded the impact of the recent solar storm, marking a milestone in space observation and research.

The space agency said, "The ASPEX payload on-board Aditya -L1 is showing high speed solar wind, high temperature solar wind plasma and energetic ion flux till now. Solar wind Ion Spectrometer - SWIS (a module part of the payload) has captured the enhancement of the alpha particle and proton flux of the solar wind as a signature of this solar eruptive event."

“The X-ray payloads on-board Aditya-L1 (SoLEXS and HEL1OS) have observed the multiple X- and M-class flares from these regions during the last few days while the in-situ magnetometer (MAG) payload has also observed the events as it passed by the L1 point," the space agency added.

Earlier in January, India achieved a major milestone placing its first dedicated solar mission, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, in the Halo orbit.

Aditya-L1 reached Lagrange Point L1 which is about 1.5 million km from earth. The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in September last year.

Aditya-L1 has seven different payloads on board to conduct a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

