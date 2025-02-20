New Land Law in Uttarakhand: Who Can Buy Property and What Are the Rules You Need to Know? | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As the Uttarakhand assembly’s budget session nears its conclusion, the state government is preparing to introduce what it calls a ‘historic’ land law aimed at protecting its resources and identity. The bill, which seeks to ban outsiders from purchasing agricultural and horticultural land in most districts, has been in the works for months, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami terming it a long-awaited step to safeguard Uttarakhand’s interests.

The move will roll back changes introduced by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government in 2017, which had increased the land ceiling in hilly areas from 12.5 acres to 30 acres for tourism, energy, industry, and agriculture projects. The amendments had also transferred approval powers from the state government to district magistrates. With the new law, these provisions will be scrapped, and stricter regulations will be put in place to monitor land transactions.

Online Portal Will Track All Land Transactions

Under the new legislation, people from outside Uttarakhand will be prohibited from purchasing agricultural and horticultural land in 11 of the state’s 13 districts. Only Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar have been kept out of the restrictions.

A key feature of the bill is the creation of a dedicated online portal that will track all land transactions involving non-residents. Any outsider seeking to buy land must submit an affidavit, and final approval will rest with the state administration. Additionally, all district magistrates will be required to regularly report land purchases to the Revenue Council and the state government.

The law also tightens land-use regulations within municipal limits, ensuring that land is used strictly as per its designated purpose. If a landowner violates these rules, the land will be vested in the government. In an effort to prevent encroachment and ensure proper land use, the bill also proposes land consolidation and settlement in the hills.

How the State Government Prepared the Ground

The decision to introduce the bill follows extensive deliberations and assessments at multiple levels. A high-level committee, chaired by former chief secretary Subhash Kumar, was tasked with reviewing the existing land laws and recommending necessary changes. Based on its findings, the government has decided to do away with the flexible provisions of the 2018 amendments and implement a stricter framework.

CM Dhami’s Statement

Announcing the cabinet’s approval of the draft law on social media platform X, CM Dhami called it a crucial step in protecting the state’s resources, cultural heritage, and citizens’ rights.

“Our government is the protector of Uttarakhand’s culture and original identity. Fully respecting the sentiments of the people, we have approved a strict land law today. This historic step will safeguard our resources and play an important role in maintaining the state’s original identity,” he said.

Dhami also assured that his government is fully committed to the interests of the people and will not allow their trust to be broken. “This law will ensure that Uttarakhand’s heritage and culture remain intact,” he added.