Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

New Luggage Rules For Airlines From February 26th. Here's What Travellers Need to Know

The new rule will be implemented from February 26 and has been directed to seven Indian airlines. Scroll to read below.

Digital Desk
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya
The ministry stated that all these rules should be followed ensuring all mandated levels are achieved in all airports where they fly | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), an aviation security regulator has directed all seven Indian airlines to deliver the baggage to flyers within 10 to 30 minutes of landing. This new rule will be implemented from February 26.

The civil aviation ministry in a statement said, "Since the beginning of the review exercise, the performance of all airlines has been monitored on a weekly basis and has improved, but is not as per the mandates. The mandates require the first baggage to arrive at the baggage belt within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same"

The seven airlines who have been asked to follow the new directive are- Air India, Indigo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Air India Express.

Adding further, the ministry stated that all these rules should be followed ensuring all mandated levels are achieved in all airports where they fly

This comes as the BCAS in January monitored the time of arrival of flyers' baggage at six major airports- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. These directives were given by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

