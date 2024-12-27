New Nashik Civic Chief Calls for Efforts to Reduce Pollution in Godavari | Image: PTI/File photo

Nashik: The newly appointed Nashik civic chief Manisha Khatri on Friday called for efforts to reduce pollution in the Godavari river ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which will be held in the city in 2027-28.

Since India plans to host the 2036 Olympics, water sports can be organised in Godavari, said the IAS officer, assuring that civic services like potable water, public health facilities, education and transport will be her priority.

“We have two years before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. There is a good scope for improvement. Nashik should rank among the top 10 cities in the country. It should become better than Indore (India's cleanest city),” Khatri said.