Global enforcement of traffic laws and regulations results in severe fines or even the seizure of vehicles for violators. On the other hand, some drivers purposefully break the law while others continue to break it, which frequently results in fines. To address this issue, a new system that will automatically impose fines at petrol pumps for vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is being developed.

Punishment Upto Rs 10,000

A punishment of up to ₹10,000 may be incurred for driving without a valid pollution certificate.

The fine for a missing pollution certificate is ₹10,000.

Even though the certificate is crucial, a lot of drivers forget to renew it.

Now, cars without a current certificate will be blacklisted from registration.

Beware At Petrol Pumps

The vehicle's registration number will be tracked by sophisticated cameras.

All cars require both gasoline and diesel. At gas stations, the new system will identify cars that don't comply.

The pollution certificate of the car will be checked by the system.

The system will automatically send a fine to the driver's phone if the certificate has expired.

Time To Renew For Drivers

Drivers will be notified to renew their certificates by the next day or evening.

There will be an opportunity for drivers to update their pollution certifications for a few hours.

A ₹10,000 fine will be delivered straight to the driver's phone if the certificate is not renewed on time.

Pollution rules should be followed, aided by an automated system that gives a warning period before fining offenders. It encourages cleaner automobiles and safer roads due to its proactive monitoring.