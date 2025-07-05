New Twist In Pune Rape Case: Accused Was Known to Victim, Not A Courier Agent, Selfie Claim Disputed, Says Police

Pune: New revelations in the alleged Pune rape case suggest that the accused was known to the victim and not a courier delivery agent, as initially claimed by the complainant.

According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, preliminary investigations indicate contradictory statements from the victim.

Police revealed that the accused is an employee of a reputed IT multinational company, contradicting the complainant's earlier claim that he was a courier delivery agent.

Addressing the complainant’s allegations that the accused used a spray or clicked a controversial selfie with the victim, police stated they have found no evidence of any spray being used. They further reported that the selfie was taken with mutual consent, and the controversial text on it was allegedly added later by the victim.

Although no formal arrest has been made in the case, the accused was picked up from Pune’s Baner area. Police officials said the complainant informed investigators that she is currently not in a stable frame of mind.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar noted that the rape charge remains under investigation and urged the public and media not to jump to conclusions until the inquiry is completed.

The case was registered against an unidentified individual on Wednesday after the victim alleged that a man posing as a courier agent entered her residence and raped her.

An FIR has been filed under Sections 64, 77, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Pune police informed that they had deployed over 500 police personnel to nab the accused.