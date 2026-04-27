New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Estate Inheritance Battle: Fight Shifts from Disputed Will to RK Family Trust

New Delhi: Four months after the Delhi High Court reserved its order on the contentious will of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the high-profile family dispute has escalated into a fresh and bitter battle -- this time over the control and transparency of the ₹10,000-crore RK Family Trust.

Republic has exclusively accessed three critical letters that mark the new flashpoint: a formal notice issued by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, demanding detailed trust information; Priya Sachdev Kapur’s detailed reply rejecting most of their demands; and the beneficiaries’ sharp rejoinder.

At the heart of the new confrontation is a single, explosive question: Who truly controls the RK Family Trust, who has access to its massive assets, and why are the rightful beneficiaries being denied full transparency?

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Demand Accountability

In their notice, Samaira and Kiaan, beneficiaries of the trust, have raised serious concerns about their status and the functioning of the trust. They have formally sought:

1. Audited accounts of the trust

2. Bank statements

3. Complete details of assets and investments

4. Full disclosure of benefits and income received by trustee Priya Sachdev Kapur and other connected parties from trust-linked entities

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They have questioned whether their position as beneficiaries is being respected and have demanded complete financial transparency, arguing that they are entitled to know how the trust is being managed.

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Firm Rebuttal

In her reply, Priya Sachdev Kapur has rejected large parts of the demand, describing it as “beyond their entitlement.” She has also accused Samaira and Kiaan of siding with their grandmother, Rani Kapur, in the ongoing family dispute.

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The beneficiaries have responded with a strong rejoinder, pushing back against what they see as an attempt to withhold information and limit their rights.

Critical Questions on Transparency and Trustee Conduct

The development has triggered sharp scrutiny over the trustee’s conduct. Legal observers and family insiders are asking:

1. If the RK Family Trust is genuine, robust and legitimate, why resist full disclosure to its own beneficiaries?

2. On what legal footing can a trustee threaten to erode or claw back the beneficial interests of Karisma Kapoor’s children simply because they are perceived to be siding with their grandmother, Rani Kapur?

The letters reveal a clear power struggle: beneficiaries seeking sunlight versus a trustee determined to limit access and information.

From Will Dispute to Full-Blown Trust War

What began as a legal contest over Sunjay Kapur’s will has now transformed into a comprehensive war over control, transparency, and the future of the sprawling ₹10,000-crore estate.

With no ruling yet from the Delhi High Court on the will, the battle has shifted decisively to the RK Family Trust, raising the stakes dramatically for all parties involved.