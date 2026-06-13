New Twist in TMC Power Struggle: After Issuing Ultimatum to Mamata, Kalyan Banerjee Now Calls Abhishek ‘Like My Son’

Kolkata: In a fresh sign of deepening fissures within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior MP Kalyan Banerjee has openly defended his remarks on Abhishek Banerjee, likening the party’s influential young leader to his own son and urging forgiveness for his “faults”.

Banerjee, a veteran parliamentarian known for his outspoken nature, had earlier given Mamata Banerjee an ultimatum saying that she should choose between him and Abhishek.

“He is like my son. It is the work of the father to forgive all faults made by a son,” Kalyan Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata on Saturday, referring to Abhishek Banerjee.

The comments come against the backdrop of reported tensions within the TMC, with speculations of a possible split gaining traction after Kalyan Banerjee’s earlier observations on Abhishek’s role in the party. Sources indicate that the veteran leader’s statements have forced the party high command into a delicate position, with Mamata Banerjee reportedly having to navigate between her long-time loyalist and her nephew, who has emerged as a key second-rung leader.

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In his strongly worded remarks, Kalyan Banerjee expressed concern over the state of democracy, both nationally and in West Bengal.

“Democracy is under threat in the country. West Bengal never faced a situation where the opposition was wiped out. This CM is vindictive. This is danger for democracy,” he said.

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