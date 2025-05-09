Air Defence System Activated In Jammu, Pathankot, Uri As New Video Show India Intercepting Pakistani Drones

Jammu: The Indian air defence system has been activated once again as Pakistan resorted to another escalation over the Line of Control and International border, firing fresh swarm drones targeting Jammu, Uri, Pathankot and Amritsar. Air sirens were sounded and a complete blackout has been imposed.

The Indian air defence system intercepted and neutralised all the drones and missiles that were fired by Pakistan in the latest escalation over Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector. Red streaks signalling India's air defence being activated, hitting Pakistani drones and neutralising them was also captured.

Explosions are heard in Samba, Poonch, Udhampur, and other nearby districts as Indian forces destroyed Pakistani drones.

Meanwhile, a complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu, Uri, Pathankot, Udhampur, Amritsar, Samba, Poonch, Firozpur and other districts as sirens and explosions can be heard.

A complete blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division.

As our armed forces remain full throttle against any Pakistani provocation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the three armed services chiefs in New Delhi, to chalk out a further strategy to dismantle terror state Pakistan.