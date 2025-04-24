New Video Shows Pakistan’s Open Endorsement Of Terrorists In Kashmir In Run-Up To Pahalgam Attack | Image: X

New Delhi: The horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent, unarmed civilians has ignited outrage across India and the global community. Amid this, a chilling video has surfaced showing senior Pakistani leadership openly endorsing terrorism before the attack.

In the video, verified to have been recorded just days before the Pahalgam massacre, the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan -occupied Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, can be heard issuing a veiled threat. “If you celebrate Holi in Balochistan, we will take revenge from Delhi to PoK," he says.

His remarks, now widely condemned, have been interpreted as a direct incitement of violence. More damning is Haq’s straightforward endorsement of terror groups: “We will back our mujahideen who take up this task themselves to take revenge.”

WATCH PoK PM's Venomous Speech

Pakistan Scampers to Issue Nervous Statements

For the unversed, just hours after the bloodshed, Pakistan's Foreign Office released a statement expressing concern over the loss of life while also avoiding any direct condemnation of the terror group behind the attack. “We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives… We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

However, what drew attention was Pakistan’s hurried attempt to deny any involvement and pin the blame on India’s internal situation.

Defence Minister’s Deflection: ‘Home-Grown Unrest’

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the attack was not orchestrated from across the border but was instead a reflection of India’s own domestic turmoil.

“Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack. We reject terrorism in all its forms… The unrest is internal Nagaland , Manipur , Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh are protesting. This is home-grown,” he said.

The Resistance Front (TRF) a known proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—claimed responsibility for the massacre.

‘India Will Not Forget, India Will Not Forgive’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , paying tribute to the victims called the Pahalgam terror strike “an assault on the soul of India” and promised retribution.

“India will not forget. India will not forgive. And India will not rest until every perpetrator and conspirator is brought to justice,” the Prime Minister declared, his voice resonating with grief and fury. “This act of cowardice will be avenged.”

The PM urged the nation to observe a moment of silence in memory of the innocent lives lost. “From Kargil to Kanyakumari, India mourns as one. Our unity will be our strength, and our resolve will be our weapon,” he said.