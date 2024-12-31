New Year's Eve: How Noida Police Will Tackle Drunk Driving Today

Noida Police will provide cab and auto services in collaboration with pubs, easing the safe transportation of people in highly intoxicated conditions. | Image: Pinterest

Noida: In a unique initiative, to tackle drunk driving, the Noida Police has announced special arrangements to ensure the safety of drunk revelers on New Year's Eve.

Noida Police will provide cab and auto services in collaboration with pubs, easing the safe transportation of people in highly intoxicated conditions.