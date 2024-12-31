Published 10:04 IST, December 31st 2024
New Year's Eve: How Noida Police Will Tackle Drunk Driving Today
Noida Police will provide cab and auto services in collaboration with pubs, easing the safe transportation of people in highly intoxicated conditions.
Noida: In a unique initiative, to tackle drunk driving, the Noida Police has announced special arrangements to ensure the safety of drunk revelers on New Year's Eve.
Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said, "We have implemented extensive security measures, including drone surveillance and special cab and auto services, to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve. Those heavily intoxicated will be assisted in reaching home with the support of bar and restaurant operators".
Updated 10:04 IST, December 31st 2024