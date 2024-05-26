Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, seven newborn babies were killed after a massive fire broke out at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi late on Saturday night.

A total of 12 babies were evacuated from hospital building following the fire, out of which seven lost their lives. One of the six rescued infants who was put on ventilator died on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, remaining five babies were admitted to a hospital in East Delhi. All the seven bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar



As per a Fire Officer, Fire was extinguished completely, 11-12 people were rescued and taken to hospital and further details are awaited.



(Video source - Fire Department)

An official from the Delhi Fire Service had earlier said, “A total of 12 children were rescued, out of which 6 have died, 1 is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to the hospital.”

As per a fire officer, the blaze was extinguished completely.

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visuals from a newborn Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar where a massive fire broke out last night claiming the lives of 6 newborn babies.

One newborn baby is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to a hospital.



One newborn baby is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/cLvIUWIx9e — ANI (@ANI)

According to sources, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at 11.32 pm on Saturday. Soon, nine fire tenders were rushed to the site to carry out the dousing operations.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Shahdara DCP said an action is being taken against Naveen Kichi, owner of the hospital. Sources revealed that the intensity of the fire was such that it further spread to the nearby buildings as well and an ambulance parked outside the health care centre.

The local residents confirmed that a couple of oxygen cylinders too exploded during the fire incident, causing major damage to the establishment.

As fire erupted, people present inside the building rushed out to save themselves.

Accused Will Not Be Spared: Kejriwal

Responding to the hospital tragedy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the fire incident is heart-rendering and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared.

In a post on X, CM Kejriwal wrote, “This incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured on the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared.”

Hospital Owner Booked

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Naveen Chinchin, owner of Baby Care New Born Hospital. He has been booked under sections 336, 304A and 34 of the IPC. It is being investigated whether the fire NOC was with the hospital or not. The hospital owner is absconding.

It was being claimed that there was a possibility that a few people were left trapped inside the building as fire erupted. Confirming the incident, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) stated that the fire broke out at a baby care centre located near ITI in B-Block of Vivek Vihar. The area has been cordoned off by the police. An investigation into the fire is underway.

The tragic fire incident comes on a day when a massive fire ripped through a crowded game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot that left as many as 27 people dead.

More details are awaited.