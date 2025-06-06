Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Breathtaking Visuals Show Newly Launched Vande Bharat Cruising on World's Highest Chenab Bridge After Flagged Off by PM Modi

Updated 6 June 2025 at 20:57 IST

Breathtaking Visuals Show Newly Launched Vande Bharat Cruising on World's Highest Chenab Bridge After Flagged Off by PM Modi

PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra to Srinagar, marking a historic moment for railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The trains crossed the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, shortly after their inauguration.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Newly Launched Vande Bharat Cruising on World's Highest Chenab Bridge
Newly Launched Vande Bharat Cruising on World's Highest Chenab Bridge | Image: Republic

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra to Srinagar, marking a historic moment for railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The trains crossed the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, shortly after their inauguration.

Newly Launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat 

Key Highlights of Newly Launched Vande Bharat:

  • The Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a ₹43,780 crore project featuring 36 tunnels and 943 bridges.
  • The Chenab Bridge, standing 359 meters above the riverbed, is taller than the Eiffel Tower and is designed to withstand seismic and wind conditions.
  • The train service begins on June 7, 2025, with two pairs of trains running six days a week.
  • The route includes stops at Banihal, ensuring smooth connectivity between Katra and Srinagar.
  • This Vande Bharat trains are specially designed for harsh Himalayan winters, with heated windscreens, insulated lavatories, and advanced onboard heating.

Vande Bharat Express train flagged off by PM Modi from Katra today arrives at Srinagar.  

School students aboard the New Vande Bharat Express experience pure wonder as they get mesmerised by the beauty of the glorious Chenab Bridge. 

The newly launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time between the two cities, allowing passengers to complete their journey in just 3 to 4 hours instead of the longer durations previously required.

The two Vande Bharat trains flagged off today will instill more power in the region's syncretic culture by boosting religious tourism to Vaishno Devi, while the new health and road projects worth ₹2400 crore will further elevate living standards to a new height.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 6 June 2025 at 20:03 IST