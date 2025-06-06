Breathtaking Visuals Show Newly Launched Vande Bharat Cruising on World's Highest Chenab Bridge After Flagged Off by PM Modi

Updated 6 June 2025 at 20:57 IST
Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra to Srinagar, marking a historic moment for railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The trains crossed the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, shortly after their inauguration.
Key Highlights of Newly Launched Vande Bharat:
Vande Bharat Express train flagged off by PM Modi from Katra today arrives at Srinagar.
School students aboard the New Vande Bharat Express experience pure wonder as they get mesmerised by the beauty of the glorious Chenab Bridge.
The newly launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time between the two cities, allowing passengers to complete their journey in just 3 to 4 hours instead of the longer durations previously required.
The two Vande Bharat trains flagged off today will instill more power in the region's syncretic culture by boosting religious tourism to Vaishno Devi, while the new health and road projects worth ₹2400 crore will further elevate living standards to a new height.
Published 6 June 2025 at 20:03 IST