Breathtaking Visuals Show Newly Launched Vande Bharat Cruising on World's Highest Chenab Bridge After Flagged Off by PM Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra to Srinagar, marking a historic moment for railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The trains crossed the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, shortly after their inauguration.

Newly Launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

Key Highlights of Newly Launched Vande Bharat:

The Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a ₹43,780 crore project featuring 36 tunnels and 943 bridges.

The Chenab Bridge, standing 359 meters above the riverbed, is taller than the Eiffel Tower and is designed to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

The train service begins on June 7, 2025, with two pairs of trains running six days a week.

The route includes stops at Banihal, ensuring smooth connectivity between Katra and Srinagar.

This Vande Bharat trains are specially designed for harsh Himalayan winters, with heated windscreens, insulated lavatories, and advanced onboard heating.

Vande Bharat Express train flagged off by PM Modi from Katra today arrives at Srinagar.

School students aboard the New Vande Bharat Express experience pure wonder as they get mesmerised by the beauty of the glorious Chenab Bridge.

The newly launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time between the two cities, allowing passengers to complete their journey in just 3 to 4 hours instead of the longer durations previously required.