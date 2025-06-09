Indore's Newlywed Man Murdered In Meghalaya, Wife Still Missing: Last Call Recording Shared By Family Hinted At Danger

Missing Indore Couple Case: After the Indore couple went missing on May 23, and the honeymooner, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge of Weisawdong Falls on Monday; recent revelations have brought forward a conversation between Raja's mother and her daughter-in-law, Sonam.

Raja's mother had called the couple just before they went missing. The call was made to check in on Sonam on 'Gyaras,' a fasting day.

Call Hinted At Danger

When Raja's mother called Sonam she asked her to eat something as the couple was hiking on their honeymoon. Sonam refused saying "Ghumne ke chakkar main vrat thodi tod dungi" (I won't break my fast just because I am vacationing), according to the call recording shared by the family.

Sonam was breathing heavily as she told her mother-in-law they were trekking in the forest to see a waterfall. She then abruptly hung up saying she would talk to her later but the said call never came.



Family Requests Probe

Family members were constantly urging the Police to search the very area where Raja's decomposed body was found but their pleas went unheard for many days.

The family also alleges that some 'suspects' are trying to mislead the investigators about the crime scene. They also shared their suspicion about some locals but the SP has said that all the locals have been questioned and there is barely any possibility of their involvement in the crime.

However, the family claims that someone unfamiliar with the area, like in the case of the couple, cannot reach the location where Raja's dead body was found.



Couple Went Missing In Meghalaya

29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam were on a honeymoon in Meghalaya when they were reported missing on May 23, after checking out of their homestay at Nongriat village.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found on Monday, June 2, nearly 20 km away from their last known location. The body was spotted by a drone in a deep gorge below Wei Sawdong Falls at Riat Arliang parking lot in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.

Police said that a day after the deceased's body was found, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the ongoing search for his missing wife on Tuesday, June 3.

The couple arrived in Mawlakhiat village on May 22 where they rented a scooter before trekking 3,000 steps to the living root bridges at Nongriat. They left the homestay the next morning.

As per a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police, a dao (machete), that was allegedly used to murder the man, and his mobile phone have been recovered near the spot where the body was found.

According to East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem, the possibility of the crime being a robbery or any form of hatred cannot be ruled out as the 'dao' was new and used for this very purpose. "There is no doubt it was murder. We have to find the motive," said SP Syiem.

He added that Raja's smartwatch was still on his wrist, but his wallet, gold chain, rings, and the couple's four mobile phones were missing.

Ongoing Search For Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi

Search for Sonam is still ongoing while the Police try to determine the motive behind the crime. Amidst the search for Sonam Raghuvanshi the Meghalaya Police recently found a stained black raincoat. Currently, officials are refraining from confirming anything about the stains.