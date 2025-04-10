Next on The Radar: 7 Fugitives India Wants Extradited After Tahawwur Rana’s Return

New Delhi: With the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana—an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks—India has scored a major diplomatic and legal victory. But Rana’s return isn’t the end of the road. It’s only the beginning of a renewed push by the Narendra Modi -led government to bring home other high-profile fugitives hiding abroad.

From terror masterminds to economic offenders and arms dealers, the list is long and diverse. And with international pressure mounting and India’s global standing growing, the spotlight is now on seven big names the country is actively pursuing for extradition.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has made 178 extradition requests since January 2019. Of these, 23 have been successful—a number expected to grow as India ramps up efforts under its strengthened legal and diplomatic framework.

Here's a closer look at the seven fugitives next on the radar:

Goldy Brar: A key figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is wanted in India for multiple heinous crimes, including the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Currently based in Canada, Brar heads the gang's “foreign operations.” India issued a Red Corner Notice against him in June 2022, but political tensions between India and Canada have slowed down extradition efforts.

Arsh Dalla: Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla is the self-styled leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force, a banned outfit. Also based in Canada, Dalla faces over 50 cases in India, including terrorism, extortion, and multiple murder charges. Though arrested in October 2024 after a shooting incident, he was granted bail—yet again delaying India’s push for his return. Dalla was declared a designated terrorist in 2024.

Anmol Bishnoi: The younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and politician Baba Siddique. Arrested in the US last year for entering the country illegally, he’s on India’s radar for extradition, with talks underway between Indian and American authorities.

Vijay Mallya: Once known as the “King of Good Times,” Vijay Mallya fled India in 2016 amid a massive Rs 9,000 crore loan fraud case linked to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Declared a fugitive in 2019, he continues to reside in the UK. On April 9, Indian banks scored a legal win against him in London, where a UK court upheld a bankruptcy order. While his extradition was cleared, a confidential asylum plea is believed to be delaying the process.

Nirav Modi: Behind bars in a London prison since 2019, Nirav Modi is fighting multiple criminal charges in India, including PNB fraud, money laundering, and evidence tampering. UK courts have repeatedly denied his bail due to his high flight risk. Though his extradition has been approved, legal delays and appeals have kept him in the UK for nearly six years.

Mehul Choksi: The uncle of Nirav Modi and a co-accused in the PNB scam, Mehul Choksi, has been on the run since 2018. After controversies surrounding his alleged abduction from Antigua, he reportedly shifted to Belgium, where his wife is a citizen. He has now acquired an F Residency Card, complicating India’s extradition request. Rumours also suggest he's eyeing a move to Switzerland on medical grounds, raising eyebrows about his true intent.

Sanjay Bhandari: A controversial defence consultant, Sanjay Bhandari is wanted in India for tax evasion and money laundering. In April 2024, a UK court blocked India’s plea to appeal against a lower court’s decision rejecting its extradition. Despite multiple attempts and two formal requests from India, Bhandari continues to evade justice.

India's Global Message

The Rana extradition is being hailed as a major diplomatic win for India, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tough stance on terrorism and fugitives. With 48 countries signed on to extradition treaties and another 12 with active arrangements, India is aggressively leveraging its global ties to bring criminals home.