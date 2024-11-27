NGT Directs Petitioner To Delete Delhi LG's Name As Respondent

In an order dated November 21, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The matter was listed along with an office note disclosing that in view of Article 361 of the Constitution of India, Respondent No.2 (LG) cannot be impleaded." According to Article 361 (protection of president, governors and rajpramukhs), "The President, Governor or Rajpramukh of a state shall not be answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office or for any act done or purporting to be done by him in the exercise and performance of those powers and duties." The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the DDA is already represented in the matter through its vice-chairman as a respondent.