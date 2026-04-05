Viral Video: 100-Meter Structure Demolished To Clear Path For Delhi-Dehradun Highway | WATCH

Muzaffarnagar: In a major push to clear the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday demolished a 100-meter-tall tower in Muzaffarnagar.

The structure, which stood directly in the alignment of the upcoming highway, had been identified as a primary obstruction to the construction of the critical infrastructure project.

The demolition was carried out under the direct supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and senior NHAI officials.

To ensure public safety, the local administration cordoned off the surrounding area and temporarily diverted traffic.

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A video of the high-impact demolition has since gone viral on social media, showing the massive structure being brought down in a controlled manner to make way for the road.

Clearing the Path for Connectivity

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a flagship project aimed at reducing the travel time between the national capital and the capital of Uttarakhand from six hours to just 2.5 hours.

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While much of the corridor is seeing rapid progress, certain stretches in Western Uttar Pradesh have faced delays due to land acquisition issues and standing structures that fall within the designated Right of Way (RoW).

According to NHAI officials, the 100-meter tower in Muzaffarnagar was a significant hurdle that was preventing a specific lane segment.

Despite several notices to the owners, the structure remained, necessitating the forceful demolition by the district administration.

Security and Oversight

The SDM noted that the operation was conducted smoothly without collateral damage to nearby private properties.

Specialised teams used heavy machinery to dismantle the tower, ensuring that the debris was managed effectively to prevent environmental hazards.

The Delhi-Dehradun Corridor is expected to be a game-changer for regional logistics and tourism, featuring Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) through the Rajaji National Park.

With the demolition of this tower, the NHAI expects construction in the Muzaffarnagar section to accelerate, moving the project closer to its scheduled inauguration later this year.