NHAI Pulls Up Lawyer Over 'Why Leave Early' Remark After 3 Die in Traffic Jam, Issues Show Cause Notice | Image: X

Indore: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a show cause notice to its lawyer after he made an insensitive remark during a court hearing related to a deadly traffic jam on the Indore-Dewas highway in Madhya Pradesh.

On June 27, a massive traffic jam stretched nearly 8 kilometres on the Indore-Dewas highway, trapping around 4,000 vehicles for more than 40 hours. During this period, three people died and two reportedly due to heart attacks and one while being rushed to hospital.

Lawyer's Comment Sparks Outrage

The controversy began when NHAI's legal representative reportedly told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that people left their homes “without any reason” and that was the reason “three people lost their lives”. This comment, made during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Indore Bench, drew sharp criticism on social media and among the public.

Following the backlash, NHAI issued a statement distancing itself from the lawyer’s remarks. “In reference to news regarding the remark made by an advocate representing NHAI during the hearing of a PIL about the traffic jam on June 30, 2025, it is hereby clarified that the remark does not represent the official version of NHAI,” the statement said.

Court Issues Notices to Officials, Seeks Answers

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, during the hearing led by Justices Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi, pulled up multiple agencies for the poor traffic management and lack of coordination. The bench issued notices to the NHAI offices in Delhi and Indore, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Indore District Collector, the city’s Police Commissioner, and private construction and toll companies involved in the highway maintenance.

The court asked all parties to submit their responses within seven days. The bench said it wants to ensure accountability and avoid such tragic incidents in the future.