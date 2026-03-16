Attention National Highway Users! NHAI Revises FASTag Annual Pass Fee from April 1- Check New Price, Benefits & Key Details

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to revise the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass, increasing the rate from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the 2026-27 Financial Year.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the increased fee will be applicable from April 1, 2026.

The adjustment follows the regulatory framework established under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

What is FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass, effective August 15, 2025, covers up to 200 trips or one full year of travel for private vehicles. During this period, pass holders can bypass per-trip user fees at designated National Highway and Expressway plazas.

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Where is it applicable?

These updated rates apply exclusively to non-commercial vehicles with active FASTags and are currently accepted at roughly 1,150 toll plazas across the national highway and expressway network. According to the Ministry, the program's popularity is surging, with the total number of private users now exceeding 5.6 million.

What are the benefits?

By opting for this annual pass, motorists eliminate the need for frequent recharges. The system operates on a one-time fee payment that grants validity for one full year or a total of 200 toll plaza crossings. The Ministry noted that the pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles, provided they maintain a valid FASTag.

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What about activation process?

The activation process remains streamlined for the convenience of the commuters. Once the one-time fee is paid through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official National Highways Authority of India website, the annual pass activates within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle. This digital integration ensures that the transition to the new fee cycle remains seamless for the existing 56 lakh users.

When was it launched?