NHAI Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Penalty On Toll Collecting Agency For Assault On Operation Sindoor Army Jawan

Meerut: After the brutal assault of an Army jawan at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal section of the national highway, the NHAI has acted tough over the incident by slapping a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the toll collecting agency. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)'s action was in response to the brutal incident, wherein a group of toll plaza employees mercilessly beat and tied up an Army jawan, who was part of Operation Sindoor, to a pole at a toll plaza in Meerut. The jawaan, identified as Kapil Singh of the Rajput Regiment, was on his way to rejoin duty in Srinagar when he requested the toll staff for a quick passage, which apparently didn't go down well with them.

The video clip of the assault, which showed the jawaan being kicked, punched, and attacked with sticks, led to massive outrage. Following the incident, the NHAI took action, imposing a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll-collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh. Furthermore, NHAI has also initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids.

NHAI Condemns The Incident

"NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement. The government's action sent a strong message that such incidents will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, the local police also immediately sprang into action, registering a case and arresting six employees of the toll-collecting agency. "Enraged by yesterday's attack on an army man, a group of villagers staged a protest at the toll plaza. The situation has been brought under control. Regular movement of traffic continues," said Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP, Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

According to reports, the altercation between the army jawan and the toll staff began when the Army jawan, Kapil Singh, who was heading to the Delhi airport with his cousin to resume duty, tried to explain to the toll staff that he was in a hurry. However, the situation escalated, and Kapil was beaten up by toll plaza employees. The army official sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

