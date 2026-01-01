NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Indore Water Contamination Tragedy

Bhagirathpura: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the deaths of several people who consumed contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities.

The Commission has observed that the reports of deaths raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

A government press release read, “According to the media report, carried on 31st December 2025, the main pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the area, passes beneath a public toilet. Due to a leakage in the main line, sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water. Besides, several water distribution lines were also found broken in the area, due to which contaminated water was reaching the households.”

Locals have claimed that 13 people, including a 6-month-old child, died due to water contamination. The deceased child's mother said the infant has consumed baby formula that was made by mixing the contaminated water.

The mother added, “My child is no more. He had vomiting and diarrhea since two days. My child was sick, we took him to the doctor. Doctor gave medicines for two days. I was in no condition to take him to the hospital. I was scared. His father and grandparents took him to CHL hospital, the doctors declared him dead.”