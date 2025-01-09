NIA Announces Rs 5 Lakh Cash Reward on Gangster Wanted in Chandigarh Grenade Attack Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on gangster Harpreet Singh who is wanted in a recent case of hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh.

The identity of the informer will be kept a secret by the NIA, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Any information about Harpreet Singh alias Happy alias Happy Passia alias Jora, a native of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar, Punjab, can be shared with the anti-terror agency's control room in Delhi and its branch office in Chandigarh.

Singh is an absconder in the case registered on October 1, 2024, in connection with the hand grenade attack carried out on a house in Sector 10/D, Chandigarh. The probe agency has released its pictures and shared its contact details.