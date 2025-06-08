NIA Arrests 3 Insurgents in Deadly Attack on Manipur Security Forces

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three insurgents in connection with a deadly ambush on security personnel in Manipur’s border town of Moreh in January 2024. The attack had claimed the lives of two police commandos and left several others injured.

The arrests mark a key breakthrough in the case, which was registered under RC-05/2024/NIA/IMP following the attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district.

Mastermind Arrested from Silchar

Among those arrested is Thangminlen Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal district and an active member of the banned Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT) group. According to the NIA, Mate played a central role in planning and executing the attack.

He was picked up from Silchar in Assam on 19 May 2025, after weeks of surveillance. The NIA presented him before a special court in Guwahati, which remanded him to judicial custody until 28 May. He is currently lodged in Central Jail, Guwahati.

Two More Accused Caught in Imphal

On 6 June, the NIA apprehended Kamginthang Gangte, said to be a member of the Kuki National Army (KNA), and Hentinthang Kipgen, also known as Thangneo Kipgen, who is allegedly associated with the Village Volunteers, a group operating in Churachandpur district.

Both were arrested from Imphal, and presented before a Duty Magistrate, who granted transit remand till 9 June 2025 for their transfer to the NIA Special Court in Guwahati. According to investigators, the two were part of the armed team that carried out the attack on 17 January 2024.

Attack was Pre-Planned

NIA officials stated that the attack was “meticulously planned and coordinated” by members of different insurgent groups operating in Manipur’s hill districts. The assault targeted the IRB post and nearby patrolling forces, causing heavy casualties.

Investigators believe that these insurgents aimed to disrupt peace in the border areas and escalate ethnic tensions already prevalent in the region.

Probe Still Underway

The agency is continuing its probe to identify and arrest other conspirators involved in the case. A senior NIA official confirmed that further raids and arrests are expected in the coming days.