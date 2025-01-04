NIA Arrests Jharkhand Man for Funding Banned CPI (Maoist) Ideology

Ranchi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused involved in raising funds to promote the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand, as said in an official release.

Bachha Singh, also known as Bachha Babu Singh, a resident of Govindpur(B) in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand, was apprehended by the NIA on Friday.

The NIA, which took over the case from the Anandpur Police in August 2023, discovered that Bachha Singh served as the Secretary of Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), a group currently banned by the Jharkhand state government.

The accused was actively associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its top leaders, it said.

"He was involved in the collection of money to promote the outfit's ideology and strengthen its activities in Jharkhand and other places," the statement said.

The case was originally registered by the local police in July 2022 following the arrest of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand, when they were on their way to meet Misir Besra, a Polit Bureau member of CPI (Maoist), to deliver letters written by Maoists Lajim Ansari and Saurabh, it said.