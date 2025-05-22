NIA Arrests Key Associate of KLF Linked Terror Operatives Involved In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in its probe into the grenade attack on Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar after it arrested one Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, from Akalgarh village, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

According to NIA investigations, the attack was carried out in March this year by Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF)-linked operatives Gursidak Singh and Vishal, also known as Chuchi. The proscribed terror outfit KLF later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, Gursidak Singh was killed in a police shootout, while Vishal was taken into custody. Two other individuals, identified as Diwan Singh, alias Sunny, and Sahib Singh, alias Saba, were also arrested for their involvement.

NIA sources revealed that Bhagwant Singh had knowingly provided shelter to Gursidak and Vishal both during the planning and execution of the attack.

Furthermore, the grenade used in the assault was found concealed behind Bhagwant’s house, reportedly with his knowledge.

Investigators also discovered that Bhagwant had received terror-related funds in his bank account.