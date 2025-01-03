NIA Arrests Third Accused in BJP Leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia's Murder Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested from Maharashtra's Pune a person allegedly involved in the killing of BJP leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The agency said Mohan Mondal was nabbed by the NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case. Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna, Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, it said.

Mondal had non-bailable warrants issued against him after he had gone absconding, said the statement issued by the NIA.

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, with two others, identified as Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick, having been nabbed earlier.

The NIA had registered the case after taking over the investigation from the local police on the directions of the Calcutta High Court on April 5, 2024.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its efforts to unveil the whole conspiracy behind the abduction and murder of Bhunia, the statement said.