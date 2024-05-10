NIA Attaches 4 Properties Of Members of Terrorist Org Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in J-K's Kupwara

Advertisement

New Delhi: Continuing with its crackdown on the terror network in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached four properties, owned by members of terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, in Kupwara region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The action comes a day after the NIA attached six immovable properties of a top militant of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J-K, as part of its drive to dismantle the terror infrastructure in Kashmir and other parts of India.

The four properties attached on Thursday were found to be proceeds of terrorism, as per NIA investigations.

The properties, which were used to hatch terror conspiracies and carry out terrorist attacks, belonged to accused Mohammad Alam Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Khawaja, Shabir Ahmed Gakhad, Zakir Hussain Mir, all associated with Pakistan-based handlers/operatives/commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA investigations have revealed that the four men were involved in illegal supply of weapons, arms, ammunition and narcotics. They were actively engaged in spreading and strengthening militancy in Kashmir, it said.

The four properties attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act include two immovable properties, including a house each belonging to Alam Bhat and Mohammad Yousaf Khawaja in Karnah area of Kupwara, the NIA said.

"Two movable properties, in the form of Tata Sumo vehicles, have also been attached," it added.

According to investigations by the NIA, the houses of Alam Bhat and Mohammad Yousaf Khawaja were used as shelter/warehouse for storage and concealment of arms and ammunition, and also for harbouring terrorists.

The two vehicles were used as a safe mode for transporting arms and ammunition, the probe agency said.

The NIA had registered a case in February 2019 against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen members for the supply of weapons, arms, ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.

