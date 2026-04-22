NIA Attaches Properties of Jaish-e-Mohammad Operative in 2017 CRPF Fidayeen Attack Case

Srinagar: In a significant move to choke terror funding networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached multiple immovable properties belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror operative linked to the 2017 fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama.

The action was taken under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following fresh orders issued by the NIA Special Court in Jammu. Officials described it as a major step towards dismantling the financial backbone of terror outfits active in the Union Territory.

The attached properties include several plots of land and residential structures located in Lethpora, under the Awantipora police station limits in Pulwama district. These assets, identified as proceeds of terrorism, belonged to accused Fayaz Ahmed Magray, a resident of Lethpora.

Magray was arrested by the NIA in February 2019 for his alleged role in the deadly attack. The 2017 fidayeen assault on the CRPF camp resulted in the martyrdom of five paramilitary personnel, while three others sustained serious injuries.

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The NIA’s attachment order targets the economic resources that sustain terror activities, sending a strong message that properties earned or used to support terrorism will not be allowed to remain with the accused or their associates.

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