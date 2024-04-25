Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday got a major breakthrough in a case related to the violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London in the month of March last year. The probe agency has successfully managed to nab one accused involved in the incident that reportedly took place on March 22, 2023, during the subsequent protests outside the commission.



The accused identified as Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of the United Kingdom’s Hounslow, has been arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during the protests that took place in March last year.



According to the statement released by the NIA, during the investigation in the case so far, the central probe agency revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and March 22, last year, were parts of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian Missions and its officials.



As per the statement, the attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

