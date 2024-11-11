sb.scorecardresearch
  • NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations Across Several States in Bangladeshi Linked Al-Qaida Case

Published 19:34 IST, November 11th 2024

NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations Across Several States in Bangladeshi Linked Al-Qaida Case

The NIA conducted raids at multiple locations across several states in connection with the Bangladeshi linked Al-Qaida case

Reported by: Digital Desk
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in several states
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in several states | Image: Representational
19:34 IST, November 11th 2024