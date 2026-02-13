NIA Court Sentences Two to 15 Years for Aiding Lashkar Terrorist Bahadur Ali

New Delhi: The Special NIA court, Patiala House Court, on Friday sentenced 2 convicts of terror Conspiracy to 15 years' imprisonment for providing logistic support, shelter and food to another Lashkar terrorist, Bahadur Ali, a Pakistani national.

Bahadur Ali, along with other terrorists, had infiltrated into India to commit terror attacks in India in the wake of the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

NIA had lodged a case in July 2016 for conspiracy to commit terror attacks in India.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma sentenced Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir under sections 18, 19 and 39 of UAPA. They were convicted on December 18, 2025.

The court held them guilty of Terror Conspiracy, harbouring a member of a terror organisation and supporting a terror organisation. While convicting the Accused persons, the court said that the Prosecution has proved the Allegations against the Accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court has found no evidence of innocence by the accused persons.

It was alleged that the duo were involved in a conspiracy, harbouring and providing support to terrorist Bahadur Ali. He had infiltrated India along with other terrorists who were killed in an operation by the security forces.

Thereafter, he was provided with shelter, food, and logistical support by the convicts. They supported Bahadur Ali, despite the knowledge of the fact that he was a member of Lashkar, which is a banned terror organisation, the agency alleged.