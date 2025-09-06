NIA Cracks Down On Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Conspiracy, Arrests Mastermind

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a big breakthrough in the March 2025 Amritsar temple grenade attack case, arresting a key wanted terror accused from Bihar. The accused, identified as Sharanjit Kumar, was nabbed by the NIA from Gaya based on human intelligence and technical surveillance. The accused, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur, was found to have played a crucial role in the conspiracy and execution of the terror attack.

The Amritsar Temple grenade attack, which occurred on March 15 this year, sent a ripple across the nation. According to the investigating agency, two bike-borne assailants Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, carried out a grenade attack at a temple in Amritsar. The attack was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by foreign-based handlers with a transnational presence in Europe, the US, and Canada. These handlers provided terror hardware, funds, logistical support, and target details to their on-ground operatives in India.

NIA Investigation Revealed Conspiracy

The NIA investigation has revealed that Gursidak and Vishal were involved in procuring and supplying multiple consignments of grenades, arms, and ammunition. The arrested accused, Sharanjit Kumar had received a consignment of four grenades from another accused on March 1 and handed over one grenade to Gursidak and Vishal just two days before the attack.

Sharanjit had absconded from Batala after the NIA searched the area a month ago. He was finally traced in Gaya after extensive investigation based on human and technical intelligence. The NIA's efforts led to his arrest, marking a big breakthrough in the case.