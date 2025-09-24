NIA Files Case Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun For Offering Rs 11 Crore To Stop PM Modi From Hoisting Tricolour

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal advisor of the banned group Sikhs For Justice, for promoting Khalistan and offering Rs 11 crore to stop the Prime Minister from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day this year.

The FIR, registered on August 19, states that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun hosted a "Meet the Press" at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan on August 10, 2025. During this time, he addressed journalists via a video link from Washington, US, primarily focusing on rejecting India's sovereignty over Punjab and promoting Khalistan.

He also unveiled a "Delhi Banayga Khalistan" map covering Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi during a video-linked event from Washington at Lahore Press Club.

The FIR states, "Pannun hosted the "Meet the Press" at Lahore Press Club, Pakistan on 10.08.2025, where he addressed the journalists through a video link from Washington, US primarily focusing on the rejection of India's sovereignty over Punjab and the promotion of Khalistan. In his address, he has offered Rs. 11 crore to the Sikh soldiers who will stop the Prime Minister of India from hoisting the Tricolor at Red Fort on 15th August, 2025. He also unveiled SFJ's new "Delhi Banayga Khalistan" Referendum Map which incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi into envisioned Khalistan."

Pannun was declared a designated "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020 and faces multiple cases in the country on terror charges.

Earlier on September 23, Canadian police arrested Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario, CBC reported, citing Reuters.

Gosal is a member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an outfit banned in India and headed by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.