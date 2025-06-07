Republic World
Updated 7 June 2025 at 17:26 IST

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Goldy Brar, 4 Others In 2024 Gurugram Clubs Twin Bombing Case

The NIA on Saturday named designated terrorist Goldy Brar and four others in connection with the 2024 twin bomb blasts at two clubs in Haryana's Gurugram.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday named designated terrorist Goldy Brar and four others in connection with the 2024 twin bomb blasts at two clubs in Haryana's Gurugram. Apart from Goldy Brar, the other four accused named in the chargesheet are Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik. 

Further details regarding the latest chargesheet are awaited. 

