NIA Files Chargesheet Against Goldy Brar, 4 Others In 2024 Gurugram Clubs Twin Bombing Case

Updated 7 June 2025 at 17:26 IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday named designated terrorist Goldy Brar and four others in connection with the 2024 twin bomb blasts at two clubs in Haryana's Gurugram. Apart from Goldy Brar, the other four accused named in the chargesheet are Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik.
Further details regarding the latest chargesheet are awaited.
Published 7 June 2025 at 17:26 IST