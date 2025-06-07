NIA Files Chargesheet Against Goldy Brar, 4 Others In 2024 Gurugram Clubs Twin Bombing Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday named designated terrorist Goldy Brar and four others in connection with the 2024 twin bomb blasts at two clubs in Haryana's Gurugram. Apart from Goldy Brar, the other four accused named in the chargesheet are Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik.