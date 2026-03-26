Updated 26 March 2026 at 00:58 IST
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Bangladeshi Nationals Accused In Hadi's Killing
A Delhi Court has remanded two Bangladeshi nationals to 11 days of NIA custody. They were arrested by the NIA from West Bengal on Monday and brought to New Delhi on a transit remand. They were produced before the Special NIA judge at New Delhi on Tuesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi Court has remanded two Bangladeshi nationals to 11 days of NIA custody. They were arrested by the NIA from West Bengal on Monday and brought to New Delhi on a transit remand. They were produced before the Special NIA judge at New Delhi on Tuesday.
It is alleged that they are accsued of the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh. They had fled into India illegally through the Meghalaya border. They were apprehended in Bongaon when they were trying to go back to Bangaladesh.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court on March 24 remanded Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain to 11 days' custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
While seeking remand, the NIA submitted that both accused were arrested in Bongaon, West Bengal, by the Special Task Force (STF) earlier this month
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During the hearing, the court questioned the jurisdiction of the court.
SPP Rahul Tyagi submitted that since the accused entered India illegally, a conspiracy couldn't be ruled out, and a detailed investigation is required to unearth the same.
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Hadi was shot dead by the two assailants in Dhaka on December 12, 2025, while travelling in an autorickshaw. He had emerged as a political activist during the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh. It is stated that riots took place in several parts after his killing in Bangladesh. A charge sheet has also been filed in the killing case naming 17 persons.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 00:58 IST