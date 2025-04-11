NIA Likely to Quiz 26/11 Butcher Tahawwur Rana in 3 Rounds, Interrogation to Dig Deep Into LeT, Hafiz Saeed & ISI Links

New Delhi: A day after 26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana was extradited to India from the United States, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun preparations for his initial interrogation.

According to top NIA sources, the questioning will be conducted in three key phases, focusing on Rana’s role in the deadly Mumbai terror attacks, his links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hafiz Saeed, and his suspected connections with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

In the first round, investigators will question Rana about his direct role in the planning and execution of the 2008 attacks, which left 166 people dead, including six Americans.

The second phase of questioning will centre on Rana’s alleged association with LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and other top LeT operatives.

In the third round, the focus will shift to Rana’s ties with David Coleman Headley and any involvement of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in orchestrating the assault.

Rana is being held in a 14x14-foot cell on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters, outfitted with CCTV surveillance, a bed, and a toilet. The area is secured with multiple layers of digital security and guarded round-the-clock by security personnel. Access to the cell is strictly limited, with only 12 designated NIA officials permitted entry.

'Long Sought Justice For Mumbai Attack Victims'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we’ve long sought justice for the 166 people, including six Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I’m glad that day has come.”

What Are The Charges Against Rana?

The 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani origin faces ten criminal charges related to the 26/11 attacks, including conspiracy to commit murder, execution of terrorist acts, and forgery, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rana is accused of helping Headley conduct reconnaissance of key targets in Mumbai by facilitating a fake business front in India, despite Headley lacking the necessary qualifications to obtain a visa.