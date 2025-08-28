NIA Arrests Mastermind In Vizianagaram ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a big breakthrough in the Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case, arresting another key accused in Delhi. The accused has been identified as Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib, a resident of Bihar. According to the NIA officials, the accused was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi while attempting to flee the country.

The NIA, in a statement, stated that the accused, Arif Hussain, will be produced before the NIA Special Court in Visakhapatnam.

According to NIA investigations, Arif Hussain had been in contact with Siraj-ur-Rahman, who was arrested earlier in the case along with Syed Sameer. The duo was found to be in possession of chemicals used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and were conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks.

Further investigations revealed that Arif Hussain was involved in the illegal supply of weapons in various parts of the country for alleged jihadi activities.

The Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case came to light after the arrest of Siraj-ur-Rahman and Syed Sameer, who were allegedly planning bomb blasts using improvised tiffin box explosives. The suspects were acting under instructions from ISIS handlers based in Saudi Arabia.

The NIA took over the investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the terror module.